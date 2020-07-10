All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

832 LIVINGSTON STREET

832 Livingston Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

832 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early October:This lovely Fishtown home has been will be ready to welcome its next tenants in the Fall! Features include an open, sun-soaked floorplan, updated kitchen and bathroom, finished basement, laundry in-unit, and much more! The home has central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long, and hardwood floors throughout for an elegant feel. The custom details are sure to impress: subway tile backsplash and floating wooden shelves in the kitchen, and modern bathroom accents like marble tiling and rainfall shower.About The Neighborhood:This is conveniently located close to public transportation! You'll also be very close to some Philly favorites like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Cedar Point, Whipped Bakeshop, Mugshot Diner, and convenient spots along Aramingo Ave including Planet Fitness and Port Richmond Village shops.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional non-refundable monthly fee, if accepted. (approximately $35/month but subject to change). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have any available units?
832 LIVINGSTON STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have?
Some of 832 LIVINGSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 LIVINGSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
832 LIVINGSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 LIVINGSTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET offer parking?
No, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 832 LIVINGSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 LIVINGSTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
