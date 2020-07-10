832 LIVINGSTON STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early October:This lovely Fishtown home has been will be ready to welcome its next tenants in the Fall! Features include an open, sun-soaked floorplan, updated kitchen and bathroom, finished basement, laundry in-unit, and much more! The home has central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long, and hardwood floors throughout for an elegant feel. The custom details are sure to impress: subway tile backsplash and floating wooden shelves in the kitchen, and modern bathroom accents like marble tiling and rainfall shower.About The Neighborhood:This is conveniently located close to public transportation! You'll also be very close to some Philly favorites like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Cedar Point, Whipped Bakeshop, Mugshot Diner, and convenient spots along Aramingo Ave including Planet Fitness and Port Richmond Village shops.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional non-refundable monthly fee, if accepted. (approximately $35/month but subject to change). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.