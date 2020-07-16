830 S 4TH ST

Amenities

One bedroom with private yard at The Revere, which features luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village! Situated on the corner of 4th and Queen Streets, The Revere is part of the booming 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fashion stores, a fresh foods market, yoga studio, and much more. The Revere is also walking distance to destinations such as South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, the Italian Market, and is moments from Center City's world-class dining and shopping. In addition to all the local attractions, The Revere is located within the Meredith School Catchment. With its proximity to SEPTA stations and stops, bike share stations, and all major highways, you can commute inside or outside the city with ease. Schedule a showing today to see everything this apartment has to offer! (pictures are of a similar unit)