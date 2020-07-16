All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

830 S 4TH ST

830 S 4th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

830 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
yoga
One bedroom with private yard at The Revere, which features luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village! Situated on the corner of 4th and Queen Streets, The Revere is part of the booming 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fashion stores, a fresh foods market, yoga studio, and much more. The Revere is also walking distance to destinations such as South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, the Italian Market, and is moments from Center City's world-class dining and shopping. In addition to all the local attractions, The Revere is located within the Meredith School Catchment. With its proximity to SEPTA stations and stops, bike share stations, and all major highways, you can commute inside or outside the city with ease. Schedule a showing today to see everything this apartment has to offer! (pictures are of a similar unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S 4TH ST have any available units?
830 S 4TH ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 830 S 4TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
830 S 4TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S 4TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 830 S 4TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 830 S 4TH ST offer parking?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 830 S 4TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S 4TH ST have a pool?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 830 S 4TH ST have accessible units?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S 4TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 S 4TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 S 4TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
