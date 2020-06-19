824 S. 5th Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage

Great location, corner property with lots of light, and an easy to like layout! The first floor has hardwood floors with an open living room and a galley kitchen with dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal and a large refrigerator. On the second level are 2 bedrooms with lots of windows, new flooring and a full size bathroom.



There is a washer/dryer in the building with a common area yard for bike storage. The unit has central heat and air and is conveniently located near South St, Bella Vista, easy access to Columbus Blvd shopping and I95, 676 and both Bridges. The neighborhood is very desirable! Please email your name, phone number, move in date and if you have pets.



We now have a virtual tour for this unit!



To apply visit millanproperties.com



Available 6/1/2020

