Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

824 S. 5th Street - 2

824 S 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

824 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Great location, corner property with lots of light, and an easy to like layout! The first floor has hardwood floors with an open living room and a galley kitchen with dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal and a large refrigerator. On the second level are 2 bedrooms with lots of windows, new flooring and a full size bathroom.

There is a washer/dryer in the building with a common area yard for bike storage. The unit has central heat and air and is conveniently located near South St, Bella Vista, easy access to Columbus Blvd shopping and I95, 676 and both Bridges. The neighborhood is very desirable! Please email your name, phone number, move in date and if you have pets.

We now have a virtual tour for this unit! You can check it out on the Millan Properties facebook page.

To apply visit millanproperties.com

Available 6/1/2020
Great location, corner property with lots of light, and an easy to like layout. Common area yard for bike storage, BBQ and relaxation. The unit has central heat and air and is conveniently located near South St, Bella Vista, easy access to Columbus Blvd shopping and I95, 676 and both Bridges. The neighborhood is very desirable! If you sign a 2 year lease we will lock you in with no increases. Please email your name, phone number, move in date and if you have pets.
millanproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have any available units?
824 S. 5th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have?
Some of 824 S. 5th Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 S. 5th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
824 S. 5th Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 S. 5th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 S. 5th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 S. 5th Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
