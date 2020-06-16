810 S FRONT STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Front+CENTER!!! This sun splashed, 3 story, 3 bedroom, single FAMILY HOME, with a PARK LIKE garden is a must see!!! First floor boasts hardwood floors, all open, and gracious living and dining area, all over looking your garden, with WESTERN Exposure. Your DRAMATIC second and 3rd floors consist of 3 VERY well proportioned bedrooms and 2 well situated tile baths. This charming Queen Village location, is also in the heart of some of the city's best restaurants, cafes, dog parks, and offers easy access to I 95+ route 76!