Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

810 S FRONT STREET

810 South Front Street · (215) 546-6000
Location

810 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Front+CENTER!!! This sun splashed, 3 story, 3 bedroom, single FAMILY HOME, with a PARK LIKE garden is a must see!!! First floor boasts hardwood floors, all open, and gracious living and dining area, all over looking your garden, with WESTERN Exposure. Your DRAMATIC second and 3rd floors consist of 3 VERY well proportioned bedrooms and 2 well situated tile baths. This charming Queen Village location, is also in the heart of some of the city's best restaurants, cafes, dog parks, and offers easy access to I 95+ route 76!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S FRONT STREET have any available units?
810 S FRONT STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 810 S FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
810 S FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 S FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 S FRONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 S FRONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
