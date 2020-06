Amenities

pet friendly garage

Large, bright and airy two bedroom apartment in Queen Village. Quiet, charming block, quaint tree lined streets, yet just steps from nightlife, restaurants, cafes and shopping. Easy walk to Whole Foods and all amenities. Easy access to major commuter arteries. Short walk to river front. Private garage parking included. Available early August 2020. No cats. Dogs with references and half month's rent pet deposit.