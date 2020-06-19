7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park

***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans. Meticulously designed with your comfort in mind, each apartment home is outfitted with features such as carpeted floors, central air and heating, a den or study, a dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator, tile flooring, walk-in closets plus a washer and dryer in each home. Kitchen styles may differ. Ask for details. Don't forget to bring your pets along and visit the dog park as there is something for everyone here at International City Apartments. Our location provides easy access to Interstates 76, 95, 476, and the 291 Industrial Corridor, making it convenient to get to your favorite restaurants, stores, and entertainment spots. John Heinz at Tinicum National Wildlife Refuge is just minutes away, where you and your family can enjoy nature walks. We are also close in proximity to trains, trolleys, and buses to Center City and the Philadelphia International Airport. We have a few apartments available at this location during this time. Please ask for details. Feel free to visit our website and apply online at https://www.internationalcityapts.com/application/