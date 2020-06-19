All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:52 PM

7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD

7800 Lindbergh Boulevard · (215) 885-3332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7800 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Eastwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans. Meticulously designed with your comfort in mind, each apartment home is outfitted with features such as carpeted floors, central air and heating, a den or study, a dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator, tile flooring, walk-in closets plus a washer and dryer in each home. Kitchen styles may differ. Ask for details. Don't forget to bring your pets along and visit the dog park as there is something for everyone here at International City Apartments. Our location provides easy access to Interstates 76, 95, 476, and the 291 Industrial Corridor, making it convenient to get to your favorite restaurants, stores, and entertainment spots. John Heinz at Tinicum National Wildlife Refuge is just minutes away, where you and your family can enjoy nature walks. We are also close in proximity to trains, trolleys, and buses to Center City and the Philadelphia International Airport. We have a few apartments available at this location during this time. Please ask for details. Feel free to visit our website and apply online at https://www.internationalcityapts.com/application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have any available units?
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
Yes, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD has accessible units.
Does 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
