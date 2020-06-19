All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

723 Washington Ave

723 Washington Avenue · (215) 609-9758
Location

723 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath Furnished Bella Vista Home - Property Id: 268843

Located in the sought-after Bella Vista neighborhood (center/south Philly) just a block away from the famous Italian Market. Close to Broad St, South St and Penn's Landing. Everything is within walking distance with plenty of shops and restaurants. The home is fully furnished, but partial or unfurnished is negotiable. The home was a short-term vacation rental, which now the Landlord is looking to lease for at least 6 months. Furniture includes almost everything you see in the photos: couch, dining set, TV, microwave, beds, desks, chairs, etc. Great for students, expats or large families. Individual payments can be set up. Move-in requirements first, last and security. Pets require an additional deposit. No Section 8, please.

Renting by the room is available, price varies from $500-$950/room. Renting by the room is higher than renting the entire home; however, there is a $100 credit for each referral that signs a 6 months lease or more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268843
Property Id 268843

(RLNE5733743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Washington Ave have any available units?
723 Washington Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Washington Ave have?
Some of 723 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
723 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 723 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 723 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 723 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 723 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 723 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 723 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
