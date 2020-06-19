723 Washington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Bed / 2.5 Bath Furnished Bella Vista Home - Property Id: 268843



Located in the sought-after Bella Vista neighborhood (center/south Philly) just a block away from the famous Italian Market. Close to Broad St, South St and Penn's Landing. Everything is within walking distance with plenty of shops and restaurants. The home is fully furnished, but partial or unfurnished is negotiable. The home was a short-term vacation rental, which now the Landlord is looking to lease for at least 6 months. Furniture includes almost everything you see in the photos: couch, dining set, TV, microwave, beds, desks, chairs, etc. Great for students, expats or large families. Individual payments can be set up. Move-in requirements first, last and security. Pets require an additional deposit. No Section 8, please.



Renting by the room is available, price varies from $500-$950/room. Renting by the room is higher than renting the entire home; however, there is a $100 credit for each referral that signs a 6 months lease or more.

