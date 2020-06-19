All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 715 CHADWICK STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
715 CHADWICK STREET S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

715 CHADWICK STREET S

715 North Chadwick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

715 North Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt in Graduate Hospital* Video Tour - https://youtu.be/8vWrl4oA7c8 * Spacious 2 floor 2 bed / 1 full bath in beautiful Graduate Hospital neighborhood * Laundry room with washer/dryer in unit * Lots of natural light with west and east facing windows * Only one block from South Street * Walking distance to shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants * Easy commute to Penn, Drexel, and Jefferson University * Septa 40 bus 1.5 blocks away * 7 minute walk to Broad Street line * Tenant pays utilities (Gas/Water/Electric) * First month, last month, and half month security deposit ($900) due at signing. * Credit check and background check required. $40 non-refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have any available units?
715 CHADWICK STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 715 CHADWICK STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
715 CHADWICK STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 CHADWICK STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S offer parking?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 CHADWICK STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have a pool?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have accessible units?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 CHADWICK STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 CHADWICK STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University