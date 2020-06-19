715 CHADWICK STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt in Graduate Hospital* Video Tour - https://youtu.be/8vWrl4oA7c8 * Spacious 2 floor 2 bed / 1 full bath in beautiful Graduate Hospital neighborhood * Laundry room with washer/dryer in unit * Lots of natural light with west and east facing windows * Only one block from South Street * Walking distance to shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants * Easy commute to Penn, Drexel, and Jefferson University * Septa 40 bus 1.5 blocks away * 7 minute walk to Broad Street line * Tenant pays utilities (Gas/Water/Electric) * First month, last month, and half month security deposit ($900) due at signing. * Credit check and background check required. $40 non-refundable fee.