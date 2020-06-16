All apartments in Philadelphia
703 N 3RD STREET

703 North 3rd Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:703 N 3rd Street is a 3-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, an unfinished basement and a private brick patio area. Beautiful finishes with luxury upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 fireplaces, one in the living room and another in the first bedroom. Central air conditioning for heating/cooling. The 1st floor features separate living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar for additional seating options but there is also an area specifically designated for dining. Double glass sliding doors from here will take you onto the large patio with high brick walls all around for privacy. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms on either end, a full bathroom in between and a closet with a full sized washer & dryer for added convenience. The front bedroom has a fireplace, dark hardwoods and lots of natural sunlight, overlooking 3rd street. The back bedroom overlooks the patio below and has 2 separate walk-in closets. The 3rd floor opens up into the 3rd bedroom. Since this room doesn't have a door and has two walls with slanted ceilings, it may be better used as an office area or den, although it is large enough to work as a bedroom.About The Neighborhood:Located around the corner from some fantastic local favorites like Silk City, the new Yards Brewing Co., Target, Bourbon & Branch, CVS, City Fitness, Blackbird Pizzeria, Honey's Sit & Eat, Federal Donuts, and so much more in Northern Liberties. You're also within walking distance to Old City and Penn's Landing as well.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
703 N 3RD STREET has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 N 3RD STREET have?
Some of 703 N 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
703 N 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 703 N 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 703 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 703 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 703 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 N 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 703 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 703 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 703 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 703 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 N 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
