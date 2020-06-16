Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:703 N 3rd Street is a 3-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, an unfinished basement and a private brick patio area. Beautiful finishes with luxury upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 fireplaces, one in the living room and another in the first bedroom. Central air conditioning for heating/cooling. The 1st floor features separate living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar for additional seating options but there is also an area specifically designated for dining. Double glass sliding doors from here will take you onto the large patio with high brick walls all around for privacy. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms on either end, a full bathroom in between and a closet with a full sized washer & dryer for added convenience. The front bedroom has a fireplace, dark hardwoods and lots of natural sunlight, overlooking 3rd street. The back bedroom overlooks the patio below and has 2 separate walk-in closets. The 3rd floor opens up into the 3rd bedroom. Since this room doesn't have a door and has two walls with slanted ceilings, it may be better used as an office area or den, although it is large enough to work as a bedroom.About The Neighborhood:Located around the corner from some fantastic local favorites like Silk City, the new Yards Brewing Co., Target, Bourbon & Branch, CVS, City Fitness, Blackbird Pizzeria, Honey's Sit & Eat, Federal Donuts, and so much more in Northern Liberties. You're also within walking distance to Old City and Penn's Landing as well.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.