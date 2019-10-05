All apartments in Philadelphia
627 N 10th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:04 AM

627 N 10th St

627 North 10th Street · (215) 834-8897
Location

627 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS HOUSE - Property Id: 239519

Nice living home in Spring Arts area with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Excellent condition with new hardwood floor and large windows with tones of light exposure throughout. The first level has a wide open living area with 1/2 bathroom. And a private parking space. There're stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. From the kitchen, walk out to a large private patio. Patio has direct access to the parking spot through the back gate. Upper floor has two large bedrooms with ample closet space, a full bathroom, and laundry room with closet. Third floor is a huge master bedroom with two walk in closets and features a custom en-suit bathroom with dual vanities and a frame-less glass shower.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239519
Property Id 239519

(RLNE5624577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 N 10th St have any available units?
627 N 10th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 N 10th St have?
Some of 627 N 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
627 N 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 627 N 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 627 N 10th St does offer parking.
Does 627 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 N 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 627 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 627 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 627 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 627 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 N 10th St has units with dishwashers.
