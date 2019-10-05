627 N 10th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS HOUSE - Property Id: 239519



Nice living home in Spring Arts area with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Excellent condition with new hardwood floor and large windows with tones of light exposure throughout. The first level has a wide open living area with 1/2 bathroom. And a private parking space. There're stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. From the kitchen, walk out to a large private patio. Patio has direct access to the parking spot through the back gate. Upper floor has two large bedrooms with ample closet space, a full bathroom, and laundry room with closet. Third floor is a huge master bedroom with two walk in closets and features a custom en-suit bathroom with dual vanities and a frame-less glass shower.

