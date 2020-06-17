611 N 32nd St Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Perfect 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment in Mantua/Powelton Village!

Convenient location near Drexel and other universities. Close to Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum, Boathouse Row, Schuylkill Trails, and other famous attractions. Grocery stores, cafs, and restaurants nearby. Unlimited public transportation options with 30th Street Station just minutes away: Amtrak, regional rail, and Megabus lines plus SEPTA MFL subways and trolleys. Direct access to local bus routes.



Property Highlights:

- Large, Private Backyard

- Hardwood Floors

- 2 Spacious Bedrooms

- Newly Renovated Bathroom

- Central Air Conditioning

- Awesome Location

- 2nd Floor Unit

- Nice Storage Space

- Great Natural Lighting

- Cat-friendly!

- Shared Laundry in Basement



Available Now!



No Dogs Allowed



