611 N 32nd St Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

611 N 32nd St Unit 1

611 North 32nd Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

611 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Perfect 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment in Mantua/Powelton Village!
Convenient location near Drexel and other universities. Close to Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum, Boathouse Row, Schuylkill Trails, and other famous attractions. Grocery stores, cafs, and restaurants nearby. Unlimited public transportation options with 30th Street Station just minutes away: Amtrak, regional rail, and Megabus lines plus SEPTA MFL subways and trolleys. Direct access to local bus routes.

Property Highlights:
- Large, Private Backyard
- Hardwood Floors
- 2 Spacious Bedrooms
- Newly Renovated Bathroom
- Central Air Conditioning
- Awesome Location
- 2nd Floor Unit
- Nice Storage Space
- Great Natural Lighting
- Cat-friendly!
- Shared Laundry in Basement

Available Now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5753924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have any available units?
611 N 32nd St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have?
Some of 611 N 32nd St Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
611 N 32nd St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 N 32nd St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
