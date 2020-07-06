All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

600 COMMODORE COURT

600 Commodore Court · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Commodore Court, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2645 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Extraordinary opportunity at Naval Square: move right in to this meticulously maintained, FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath with GARAGE parking. Located on the TOP floor in highly desired Addison Manor, this rarely available CORNER home features fabulous CITY VIEWS!Elegant entry foyer with gleaming hardwood floors, leads to a gourmet kitchen with generous island, shaker-style cherry cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, granite counters & stainless Whirlpool Gold appliances. Kitchen island opens to expansive living and dining area, perfect for comfortably entertaining guests. Serene master suite boasts an oversized walk-in-closet completely outfitted with built-ins, luxe en-suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate stall shower. Well-proportioned second bedroom is shown as an office, but can easily accommodate a queen size bed and dresser. *Please note that Bedroom #2 is unfurnished. Convenient second bath features beautiful carrara marble & stylish subway tile. Laundry closet with side-by-side washer/ dryer completes the space. Large coat closet in entryway provides an abundance of storage in addition to the separate storage locker (appx. 3'X6'X9') also included in garage. All this with extraordinary Naval Square amenities: concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, seasonal pool, dramatic community room w/40' domed ceiling (also available for private functions), 24-hour secure, gated community. Very close proximity to South Street Bridge, UPenn, CHOP, HUP & Drexel. Exciting restaurants, shops, cafes & nightlife located just outside the gates in the Graduate Hospital Area, Fitler & Rittenhouse Sq~s. Only steps out the back gate you can enjoy the Schuylkill River Park, including the Award Winning Trail & Boardwalk & Taney playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 COMMODORE COURT have any available units?
600 COMMODORE COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 COMMODORE COURT have?
Some of 600 COMMODORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 COMMODORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
600 COMMODORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 COMMODORE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 600 COMMODORE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 600 COMMODORE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 600 COMMODORE COURT offers parking.
Does 600 COMMODORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 COMMODORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 COMMODORE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 600 COMMODORE COURT has a pool.
Does 600 COMMODORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 600 COMMODORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 600 COMMODORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 COMMODORE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
