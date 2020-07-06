600 COMMODORE COURT

Amenities

Extraordinary opportunity at Naval Square: move right in to this meticulously maintained, FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath with GARAGE parking. Located on the TOP floor in highly desired Addison Manor, this rarely available CORNER home features fabulous CITY VIEWS!Elegant entry foyer with gleaming hardwood floors, leads to a gourmet kitchen with generous island, shaker-style cherry cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, granite counters & stainless Whirlpool Gold appliances. Kitchen island opens to expansive living and dining area, perfect for comfortably entertaining guests. Serene master suite boasts an oversized walk-in-closet completely outfitted with built-ins, luxe en-suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate stall shower. Well-proportioned second bedroom is shown as an office, but can easily accommodate a queen size bed and dresser. *Please note that Bedroom #2 is unfurnished. Convenient second bath features beautiful carrara marble & stylish subway tile. Laundry closet with side-by-side washer/ dryer completes the space. Large coat closet in entryway provides an abundance of storage in addition to the separate storage locker (appx. 3'X6'X9') also included in garage. All this with extraordinary Naval Square amenities: concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, seasonal pool, dramatic community room w/40' domed ceiling (also available for private functions), 24-hour secure, gated community. Very close proximity to South Street Bridge, UPenn, CHOP, HUP & Drexel. Exciting restaurants, shops, cafes & nightlife located just outside the gates in the Graduate Hospital Area, Fitler & Rittenhouse Sq~s. Only steps out the back gate you can enjoy the Schuylkill River Park, including the Award Winning Trail & Boardwalk & Taney playground!