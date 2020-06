Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Come and Rent it Now. This 3 bedroom 1bath home is coming off the press hot and ready. Only days away from it's finishing touches to be done. The home has a great open concept leading in to your stunning kitchen. Which comes equipped with a white and gray brick back-splash, stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Upstairs you have three nice size Bedrooms with soft carpet just under your feet. New Bathroom comes with new Vanity and fixtures and new Bathtub / Shower.