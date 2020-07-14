All apartments in Philadelphia
5740 WYNDALE AVE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

5740 WYNDALE AVE

5740 Wyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Wyndale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR RENT JULY 1, 2020 - NO PETS! Renovated ground floor apartment! This apartment offers a private entrance with large hallway, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry in Unit, 2 Bedrooms with closets, Full Bath, and Private Yard. Water and Internet Included. Tenant responsible for Electric Utilities and Renter Insurance. Apply Online at Long & Foster Official Website. Just search property address for online application link. Within walking distance to St Joseph University. Close to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have any available units?
5740 WYNDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have?
Some of 5740 WYNDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 WYNDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5740 WYNDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 WYNDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5740 WYNDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5740 WYNDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 WYNDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 5740 WYNDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 5740 WYNDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 WYNDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5740 WYNDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
