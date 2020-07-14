5740 WYNDALE AVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR RENT JULY 1, 2020 - NO PETS! Renovated ground floor apartment! This apartment offers a private entrance with large hallway, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry in Unit, 2 Bedrooms with closets, Full Bath, and Private Yard. Water and Internet Included. Tenant responsible for Electric Utilities and Renter Insurance. Apply Online at Long & Foster Official Website. Just search property address for online application link. Within walking distance to St Joseph University. Close to public transportation.