540 W SEDGWICK STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: 1 month free for lease starting by 6/1/20This lovely 2-bedroom apartment offers a bright and sunny floor plan with an open concept living/dining room, updated kitchen and bath, and good storage space. Features include hardwood floors throughout, a large balcony, stainless steel appliances and sleek tile work in the kitchen, and two bedrooms, each with ample closet space. The bathroom has modern fixtures and finishes, including white shaker cabinetry and subway tiling. The Sedgwick Apartments has common laundry facilities in the basement for tenant use, as well as a large parking lot out back with 1 spot included in your lease!About the Neighborhood:~Located in the beautiful Mt Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. Nestled between Chestnut Hill and Fairmount Park, this area of the city has a lot to offer-- from the charming stretch of trendy cafes and shops, to quick highway access to center city. You'll be just a few minutes from Mt Airy Playground, Earth Bread + Brewery, Wawa, Trolley Car Diner, Jansen, Hokka Hokka, and The Mermaid Inn, with easy access to public transportation.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Fee amount is based on number of cats. 2 cat maximum). Heat and cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: hot water, cooking gas, electricity, cable/internet. Common laundry is coin-operated ($1.50/load).