540 W SEDGWICK STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:54 PM

540 W SEDGWICK STREET

540 West Sedgwick Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 West Sedgwick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: 1 month free for lease starting by 6/1/20This lovely 2-bedroom apartment offers a bright and sunny floor plan with an open concept living/dining room, updated kitchen and bath, and good storage space. Features include hardwood floors throughout, a large balcony, stainless steel appliances and sleek tile work in the kitchen, and two bedrooms, each with ample closet space. The bathroom has modern fixtures and finishes, including white shaker cabinetry and subway tiling. The Sedgwick Apartments has common laundry facilities in the basement for tenant use, as well as a large parking lot out back with 1 spot included in your lease!About the Neighborhood:~Located in the beautiful Mt Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. Nestled between Chestnut Hill and Fairmount Park, this area of the city has a lot to offer-- from the charming stretch of trendy cafes and shops, to quick highway access to center city. You'll be just a few minutes from Mt Airy Playground, Earth Bread + Brewery, Wawa, Trolley Car Diner, Jansen, Hokka Hokka, and The Mermaid Inn, with easy access to public transportation.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Fee amount is based on number of cats. 2 cat maximum). Heat and cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: hot water, cooking gas, electricity, cable/internet. Common laundry is coin-operated ($1.50/load).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have any available units?
540 W SEDGWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have?
Some of 540 W SEDGWICK STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 W SEDGWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
540 W SEDGWICK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W SEDGWICK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET does offer parking.
Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W SEDGWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 W SEDGWICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
