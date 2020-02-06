All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
526 S 3RD STREET
526 S 3RD STREET

526 South 3rd Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

526 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Society Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Queen Village, just one block off of South Street! This beautiful apartment includes hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central air and heat, a stunning updated kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave dishwasher, gas range. This space also features lots of closet space, natural lighting, and washer/dryer included in unit!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 S 3RD STREET have any available units?
526 S 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 S 3RD STREET have?
Some of 526 S 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 S 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
526 S 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 S 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 526 S 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 526 S 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 526 S 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 526 S 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 S 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 S 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 526 S 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 526 S 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 526 S 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 526 S 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 S 3RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
