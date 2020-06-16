525 FITZWATER STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This trinity-style home boasts hardwood floors, lots of storage and natural light, stunning kitchen and bathroom with modern luxurious fixtures, laundry in-unit, and a beautiful furnished common courtyard. Enter into the living room, which offers built-in shelving, a ceiling fan for added comfort, and lots of sunlight through the front windows! The kitchen features rich wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and a full lineup of stainless steel appliances. Schedule your showing today and claim this gem before it's gone!About The Neighborhood:Nestled into the highly desirable Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia and in the Meredith School Catchment, this home is in the Abbott Court community-- a gated courtyard setting within walking distance from everything! Just two blocks off of South Street, you'll have some of the city's best spots right outside your door: Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Fat Tuesday, Brauhaus Schmitz, Milkboy, the TLA, Repo Records, Blackbird Pizzeria, and much much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.