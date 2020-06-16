All apartments in Philadelphia
525 FITZWATER STREET

525 Fitzwater Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This trinity-style home boasts hardwood floors, lots of storage and natural light, stunning kitchen and bathroom with modern luxurious fixtures, laundry in-unit, and a beautiful furnished common courtyard. Enter into the living room, which offers built-in shelving, a ceiling fan for added comfort, and lots of sunlight through the front windows! The kitchen features rich wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and a full lineup of stainless steel appliances. Schedule your showing today and claim this gem before it's gone!About The Neighborhood:Nestled into the highly desirable Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia and in the Meredith School Catchment, this home is in the Abbott Court community-- a gated courtyard setting within walking distance from everything! Just two blocks off of South Street, you'll have some of the city's best spots right outside your door: Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Fat Tuesday, Brauhaus Schmitz, Milkboy, the TLA, Repo Records, Blackbird Pizzeria, and much much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 FITZWATER STREET have any available units?
525 FITZWATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 FITZWATER STREET have?
Some of 525 FITZWATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 FITZWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 FITZWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 FITZWATER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 FITZWATER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 525 FITZWATER STREET offer parking?
No, 525 FITZWATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 525 FITZWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 FITZWATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 FITZWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 525 FITZWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 525 FITZWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 FITZWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 FITZWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
