Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:38 AM

5214 ADDISON STREET

5214 Addison Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

5214 Addison Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sleekly renovated three bedroom/1.5 bath home featuring a patio, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, central air conditioning, washer/dryer, immaculate basement, stainless dishwasher, built-in-microwave and garbage disposal. 5214 Addison St. is at the hub of 52nd St. the major north/south thoroughfare where SEPTA offers easy access to anywhere. In addition, the property is right off of Malcolm X Park and blocks to Satellite Cafe, Little Baby's Ice Cream, Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus, Taco Angeleno, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Swaray's Bike Shop, Studio 34 and Dock Street Brewing Co to name a few venues. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity.5214 Addison St. is at the hub of 52nd St. the major north/south thoroughfare where SEPTA offers easy access to anywhere. In addition, the property is right off of Malcolm X Park and blocks to Satellite Cafe, Little Baby's Ice Cream, Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus, Taco Angeleno, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Swaray's Bike Shop, Studio 34 and Dock Street Brewing Co to name a few venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 ADDISON STREET have any available units?
5214 ADDISON STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 ADDISON STREET have?
Some of 5214 ADDISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 ADDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5214 ADDISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 ADDISON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 ADDISON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5214 ADDISON STREET offer parking?
No, 5214 ADDISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5214 ADDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 ADDISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 ADDISON STREET have a pool?
No, 5214 ADDISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5214 ADDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 5214 ADDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 ADDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 ADDISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
