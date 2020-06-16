All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 512 E GIRARD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
512 E GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

512 E GIRARD AVENUE

512 East Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bike storage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Live right in the heart of Philadelphia's "coolest neighborhood", with easy access to public transportation and your choice of MANY local cafes, bars, eateries and nightlife in this awesome location! This building offers gorgeous modern design in each unit. Unit #201 is on the second floor, and is a corner unit that overlooks Girard Ave, so you'll have tons of natural light flooding your main living/kitchen area, as well as bright spacious bedrooms down the hall. Kitchen features include a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and prep space. The bathrooms offer contemporary tile and lighting, as well as a full tub and shower. Building amenities include storage lockers and bike storage in the basement, as well as an expansive roof deck with 360 degree views of the skyline and Ben Franklin Bridge.About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require additional fee (generally $500/dog and $250/cat). 30lb weight limit for pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, gas, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
512 E GIRARD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 512 E GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
512 E GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 E GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 512 E GIRARD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity