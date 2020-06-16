512 E GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Live right in the heart of Philadelphia's "coolest neighborhood", with easy access to public transportation and your choice of MANY local cafes, bars, eateries and nightlife in this awesome location! This building offers gorgeous modern design in each unit. Unit #201 is on the second floor, and is a corner unit that overlooks Girard Ave, so you'll have tons of natural light flooding your main living/kitchen area, as well as bright spacious bedrooms down the hall. Kitchen features include a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and prep space. The bathrooms offer contemporary tile and lighting, as well as a full tub and shower. Building amenities include storage lockers and bike storage in the basement, as well as an expansive roof deck with 360 degree views of the skyline and Ben Franklin Bridge.About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require additional fee (generally $500/dog and $250/cat). 30lb weight limit for pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, gas, cable/internet.