Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

5006 PENTRIDGE STREET

5006 Pentridge Street · (215) 218-0939
Location

5006 Pentridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Beautiful 2 years old new construction. Unit 1 is bi-level has a garden right outside. This unit takes dogs with $50 per month fees. available 8/1/2020. This unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on each floor. It has in-unit washer/dryer. The building has 5 units. There is a spacious roof deck shared by all tenants. It is located on a quiet block, around the corner of Baltimore Ave and 50th st. You can walk to Dock St Brewery, Satellite Cafe, Mariposa Food C0-op, Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Greensgrow West. 3 more blocks down you got Vietnam Cafe, Aksum, Fu-Wah Mini Market, Loco Pez. It is easy parking and also convenient public transportation. Please only email mingjenpu@gmail.com for appointment. The owner is a PA licensed real estate salesperson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have any available units?
5006 PENTRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5006 PENTRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
