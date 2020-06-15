5006 PENTRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 2 years old new construction. Unit 1 is bi-level has a garden right outside. This unit takes dogs with $50 per month fees. available 8/1/2020. This unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on each floor. It has in-unit washer/dryer. The building has 5 units. There is a spacious roof deck shared by all tenants. It is located on a quiet block, around the corner of Baltimore Ave and 50th st. You can walk to Dock St Brewery, Satellite Cafe, Mariposa Food C0-op, Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Greensgrow West. 3 more blocks down you got Vietnam Cafe, Aksum, Fu-Wah Mini Market, Loco Pez. It is easy parking and also convenient public transportation. Please only email mingjenpu@gmail.com for appointment. The owner is a PA licensed real estate salesperson.