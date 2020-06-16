4942 Thompson St.

Amenities

FANTASTIC 4 BD/1BA IN WEST PHILLY - Available now in West Philadelphia we have large and lovely 2-Story home featuring

4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The house is laid out spaciously and is very bright and cheery. There are hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. The bathrooms are updated, modern and comfortable. To top it off, there is a front porch and backyard.



Public transportation is easily accessible with the 10,15, 52,64 and Pets negotiable. Tenant pays utilities.



BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!



Book your showing with Trena Clarke (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112



