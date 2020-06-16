All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 12 2020 at 2:53 AM

4942 Thompson St.

4942 West Thompson Street · (267) 206-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4942 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Cathedral Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4942 Thompson St. · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
internet access
FANTASTIC 4 BD/1BA IN WEST PHILLY - Available now in West Philadelphia we have large and lovely 2-Story home featuring
4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The house is laid out spaciously and is very bright and cheery. There are hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. The bathrooms are updated, modern and comfortable. To top it off, there is a front porch and backyard.

Public transportation is easily accessible with the 10,15, 52,64 and Pets negotiable. Tenant pays utilities.

BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

Book your showing with Trena Clarke (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

************************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112

************************************************************************************

Trena Clarke

PA License RS331035

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 267-206-8112

(RLNE5541938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4942 Thompson St. have any available units?
4942 Thompson St. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4942 Thompson St. have?
Some of 4942 Thompson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4942 Thompson St. currently offering any rent specials?
4942 Thompson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4942 Thompson St. pet-friendly?
No, 4942 Thompson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4942 Thompson St. offer parking?
No, 4942 Thompson St. does not offer parking.
Does 4942 Thompson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4942 Thompson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4942 Thompson St. have a pool?
No, 4942 Thompson St. does not have a pool.
Does 4942 Thompson St. have accessible units?
No, 4942 Thompson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4942 Thompson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4942 Thompson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
