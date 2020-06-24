All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

4849 UMBRIA STREET

4849 Umbria Street · No Longer Available
Location

4849 Umbria Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Germany Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TENANTS MOVE OUT IN EARLY AUGUST - Video Tour coming 7/7. Newer Construction Townhome with 1-car garage. This home has been freshly painted and has new hardwoods installed in all four bedrooms. The main level features an open living room & dining room with gas fireplace, a huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tons of counter space on granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with seating, a separate area for a kitchen table, access to the rear deck and yard. The third floor is home to 3 of the four bedrooms. The master has cathedral style ceilings, a master bathroom attached, and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms are equal in size and both have closets. There is a hallway bathroom with tub and hallway laundry room with brand new stacked washer and dryer. The main level has the garage entrance, a half bath, and an enormous 4th bedroom or family room. Taking the train to work? Ivy Ridge Train Station is directly across the street. Main St is a 7-minute walk and the canal running path entrance is 2 minutes away. Available September 1, 2020. Tenants pay all utilities. Some pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have any available units?
4849 UMBRIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have?
Some of 4849 UMBRIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 UMBRIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4849 UMBRIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 UMBRIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4849 UMBRIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4849 UMBRIA STREET offers parking.
Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4849 UMBRIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have a pool?
No, 4849 UMBRIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4849 UMBRIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 UMBRIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 UMBRIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
