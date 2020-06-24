4849 UMBRIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TENANTS MOVE OUT IN EARLY AUGUST - Video Tour coming 7/7. Newer Construction Townhome with 1-car garage. This home has been freshly painted and has new hardwoods installed in all four bedrooms. The main level features an open living room & dining room with gas fireplace, a huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tons of counter space on granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with seating, a separate area for a kitchen table, access to the rear deck and yard. The third floor is home to 3 of the four bedrooms. The master has cathedral style ceilings, a master bathroom attached, and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms are equal in size and both have closets. There is a hallway bathroom with tub and hallway laundry room with brand new stacked washer and dryer. The main level has the garage entrance, a half bath, and an enormous 4th bedroom or family room. Taking the train to work? Ivy Ridge Train Station is directly across the street. Main St is a 7-minute walk and the canal running path entrance is 2 minutes away. Available September 1, 2020. Tenants pay all utilities. Some pets ok.