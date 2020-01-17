All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:34 AM

4817 RIDGE AVENUE

4817 Ridge Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

4817 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B8khj_OrLQI Renovated 3 bedroom porch-front house available July 1, located between East Falls and Main St Manayunk. Large living room leads to separate dining room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Fenced in rear patio backs up to quiet wooded area. The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms plus a smaller third, middle bedroom which works well for a home office or nursery. There is also a sizeable balcony accessed through the rear bedroom. Laundry in unfinished basement. Convenient to Philadelphia University, PCOM and Drexel College of Medicine. Quick access to City Avenue, Kelly Drive, Route 1 and I76. Easy street parking. Contact listing agent for applications. Potential discount for multi-year lease. Pet friendly with breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
4817 RIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 4817 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4817 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
