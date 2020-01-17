4817 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B8khj_OrLQI Renovated 3 bedroom porch-front house available July 1, located between East Falls and Main St Manayunk. Large living room leads to separate dining room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Fenced in rear patio backs up to quiet wooded area. The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms plus a smaller third, middle bedroom which works well for a home office or nursery. There is also a sizeable balcony accessed through the rear bedroom. Laundry in unfinished basement. Convenient to Philadelphia University, PCOM and Drexel College of Medicine. Quick access to City Avenue, Kelly Drive, Route 1 and I76. Easy street parking. Contact listing agent for applications. Potential discount for multi-year lease. Pet friendly with breed restrictions.