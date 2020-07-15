Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near CHC
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Last updated May 19 at 12:27 PM
6 Units Available
East Mount Airy
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.
Last updated May 19 at 12:04 PM
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
5 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated May 19 at 12:04 PM
15 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE
212 East Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1890 sqft
Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
West Mount Airy
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy
31 West Allens Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$4,000
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT
308 Manor Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
532 sqft
Lovely 2 bed/1 bath Wissahickon Schist Stone carriage house with cedar shake roof nestled on 5.5 acres available to rent.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1521 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
The proerty has just been freshly painted and the owner will be installing a new ADA compliant bathroom.