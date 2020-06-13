/
chalfont
118 Apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA📍
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
1 Unit Available
106 RUTH LANE
106 Ruth Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Beautifully Updated Throughout! 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
91 BARRY ROAD
91 Barry Road, Bucks County, PA
Studio
$2,000
2500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to King's Ranch! This 10 stable barn is situated on a Gentleman's Farm in New Britain Township.
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
$
32 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
8 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$815
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 Unit Available
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.
1 Unit Available
28 HILLTOWN PIKE
28 Hilltown Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
2016 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Close to shopping - Hilltown Shopping Center and Montgomery Mall area. Rail service on the Doylestown line accessible at the Colmar station.
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .
1 Unit Available
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Chalfont rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Chalfont area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chalfont from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
