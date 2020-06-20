All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4588 MITCHELL STREET

4588 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4588 Mitchell Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early September:This home is ready to impress! There are two floors (plus a partially finished basement), which are bursting with charming details and beautiful finishes. The sun-soaked living room welcomes you into the home and offers hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving, a large bay window, and a stairwell with classic white wrought-iron railing. There is a spacious dining area which flows into the kitchen. You'll love the modern feeling of this space-- granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island with bar seating complete the space. Continue back to the sunny utility room, and you'll find a stacked washer/dryer, a full bathroom, and access to your back yard (with fencing and patio area). Upstairs, there's another full bathroom, and three bedrooms which vary in size; the smallest could serve well as an office or nursery. There is central A/C, great closet space, and tons of natural light throughout. Schedule your tour of this beautiful home today!About The Neighborhood:This beautiful single family home rests on a sunny corner in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Walking distance~ to JD McGillicuddy's, Gorgas Park, Alex's Pizza, The Adobe Cafe, Planet Fitness, Dunkin Donuts, and tons of other convenient and popular spots along Ridge Avenue. Close proximity to Main Street for year-long festivals and neighborhood events, and easy highway access.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have any available units?
4588 MITCHELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have?
Some of 4588 MITCHELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4588 MITCHELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4588 MITCHELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4588 MITCHELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4588 MITCHELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET offer parking?
No, 4588 MITCHELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4588 MITCHELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have a pool?
No, 4588 MITCHELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 4588 MITCHELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4588 MITCHELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4588 MITCHELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
