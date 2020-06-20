4588 MITCHELL STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early September:This home is ready to impress! There are two floors (plus a partially finished basement), which are bursting with charming details and beautiful finishes. The sun-soaked living room welcomes you into the home and offers hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving, a large bay window, and a stairwell with classic white wrought-iron railing. There is a spacious dining area which flows into the kitchen. You'll love the modern feeling of this space-- granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island with bar seating complete the space. Continue back to the sunny utility room, and you'll find a stacked washer/dryer, a full bathroom, and access to your back yard (with fencing and patio area). Upstairs, there's another full bathroom, and three bedrooms which vary in size; the smallest could serve well as an office or nursery. There is central A/C, great closet space, and tons of natural light throughout. Schedule your tour of this beautiful home today!About The Neighborhood:This beautiful single family home rests on a sunny corner in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Walking distance~ to JD McGillicuddy's, Gorgas Park, Alex's Pizza, The Adobe Cafe, Planet Fitness, Dunkin Donuts, and tons of other convenient and popular spots along Ridge Avenue. Close proximity to Main Street for year-long festivals and neighborhood events, and easy highway access.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.