/
/
fort washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM
525 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, PA📍
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
206 Brookwood Drive, Fort Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1466 sqft
Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE
120 North Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
943 sqft
Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
420 Fort Washington Avenue
420 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1700.00; IMRID13951
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
206 PICKET POST COURT
206 Picket Post Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2094 sqft
Beautiful well taken care of town home will be ready 7/7/2020 . 3 bedrooms , 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
214 MATTISON AVENUE
214 Mattison Avenue, Ambler, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Twin stone house in Ambler borough, walking distance to train and all the activities, restaurants, shops in Ambler. Large wrap-around front porch. Granite kitchen with refrigerator, gas cooking, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
1 of 21
Last updated December 10 at 10:04pm
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1173 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Chestnut Hill
66 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fort Washington, the median rent is $1,044 for a studio, $1,239 for a 1-bedroom, $1,497 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,872 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Washington, check out our monthly Fort Washington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Washington area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rutgers University-Camden. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Washington from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PASouderton, PANewtown, PA