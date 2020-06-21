All apartments in Philadelphia
4526 Baker Street - 1

4526 Baker Street · (267) 521-9208
Location

4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking.

We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station. We are both normal/chill working professionals and we are looking for two more people for our house. The house had been coed with two guys and two girls, but the guys are moving. We are open to guys or girls to take their rooms....just looking for good, responsible roommates. We would prefer young professionals, close to our age.

As said, the house is located very close to the Manayunk train station, so it's great if you commute to the city by train. It is also located next to the pedestrian bridge that crosses over to the trails in Bala Cynwyd, so if you bike or run, it's a great location. In addition to being a fantastic location, the house also has a large free parking lot directly behind it, which is practically unheard of in Manayunk, especially so close to Main Street.

About the roommates. I am 26 and went to West Chester University. I work regular hours for an HR company in King of Prussia. I love living in Manayunk. I go to the places on Main Street to eat or grab a drink and also go to Center City. I would like fun roommates (age 23-28 or so) who would also enjoy Manayunk and who are responsible and pick up after themselves. The other girl is 23, with similar interests, in addition to planting and gardening around the house.

A little about the house. The downstairs is fully furnished. The living room has a large sofa and love seat, coffee and end tables, lamps, and a 55" flat screen tv. The dining room has a large table and six chairs and a sideboard. The kitchen is fully equipped with relatively new appliances. The washer and dryer are in the basement, which also has plenty of space for storage. There is also a nice patio area in the back for grilling and a small backyard. The house has two modern bathrooms on the second floor.

The rooms that are available are both the same size, one on the second floor and one on the third floor. They are approximately 9 x 13 with wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in closets and ceiling fans. The rent for the rooms is $625 plus one-fourth of the utilities. The rooms are available now or September 1, but the move-in date can be a little later depending on your situation. FYI, the lease does not allow smoking or pets.

If you are a social person who would enjoy living near Main Street and you are reasonably neat, send some basic information about yourself and we can set up a time to meet. Also feel free to ask any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have any available units?
4526 Baker Street - 1 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have?
Some of 4526 Baker Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 Baker Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4526 Baker Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 Baker Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4526 Baker Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4526 Baker Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4526 Baker Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4526 Baker Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4526 Baker Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 Baker Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4526 Baker Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
