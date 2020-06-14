All apartments in Philadelphia
4431 N Gratz. St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4431 N Gratz. St.

4431 North Gratz Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

4431 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4431 N Gratz. St. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4431 N Gratz. St. Available 08/15/20 Recently Updated 3BD/1BA Townhouse in Huntington Park!! - This beautifully remodeled house for rent features a completely rehabbed kitchen, bathroom, flooring, laundry room, and much more!

The entry is into the living room area where new windows give way to great natural light! The entire 1st floor features stunning wall to wall hardwood. The remodeled kitchen has all new gorgeous white cabinetry, fixtures and appliances. The kitchen also features custom tiled flooring which leads to the laundry room and the rear exterior of the house.

At the top of the stairs of the second level is the rear bedrooms which have great size, tons of natural light and plenty of closet space. As you go down the hall you have the remodeled bathroom on the left with a lovely glass enclosed shower stall, new vanity, and custom tiled flooring. In the front of the house is the master bedroom that fits a California King mattress with ease!

Pets welcomed with additional deposit!

Conveniently located on the Huntington Park/Germantown line with easy access to I-76, Rt.1, and Broad St. Subway and regional rails are nearby as well.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 N Gratz. St. have any available units?
4431 N Gratz. St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 N Gratz. St. have?
Some of 4431 N Gratz. St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 N Gratz. St. currently offering any rent specials?
4431 N Gratz. St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 N Gratz. St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 N Gratz. St. is pet friendly.
Does 4431 N Gratz. St. offer parking?
No, 4431 N Gratz. St. does not offer parking.
Does 4431 N Gratz. St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4431 N Gratz. St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 N Gratz. St. have a pool?
No, 4431 N Gratz. St. does not have a pool.
Does 4431 N Gratz. St. have accessible units?
No, 4431 N Gratz. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 N Gratz. St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 N Gratz. St. does not have units with dishwashers.
