Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4431 N Gratz. St. Available 08/15/20 Recently Updated 3BD/1BA Townhouse in Huntington Park!! - This beautifully remodeled house for rent features a completely rehabbed kitchen, bathroom, flooring, laundry room, and much more!



The entry is into the living room area where new windows give way to great natural light! The entire 1st floor features stunning wall to wall hardwood. The remodeled kitchen has all new gorgeous white cabinetry, fixtures and appliances. The kitchen also features custom tiled flooring which leads to the laundry room and the rear exterior of the house.



At the top of the stairs of the second level is the rear bedrooms which have great size, tons of natural light and plenty of closet space. As you go down the hall you have the remodeled bathroom on the left with a lovely glass enclosed shower stall, new vanity, and custom tiled flooring. In the front of the house is the master bedroom that fits a California King mattress with ease!



Pets welcomed with additional deposit!



Conveniently located on the Huntington Park/Germantown line with easy access to I-76, Rt.1, and Broad St. Subway and regional rails are nearby as well.



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4757519)