Studio for rent - Property Id: 138777



1: studio for rent: 750$ per month and rent including water and internet: you pay eletric:

Please call or text :

6097072699

4239 Samson st Philadelphia pa 19104



The three-story house is located in between Samson st and South 42nd street less 1 block away from UPenn policemen station and shop N Bag Supermarket. 5 minutes walking distance to UPenn and Drexed Campus. All room are recently renovated and finished. Completely new and clean. Air conditioning . Heating system and Celing fan are provided. Water and Internet are included in the rent . Will share washer and dryer in the basement.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5816725)