421 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 Two bedroom w/ den home at 421 N. Napa Street - This is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom house located on the 400 block of North Napa Street. Napa Street is situated between Hamilton Street and Spring Garden Street, and between 32nd Street . There is wall to wall carpet throughout. This house opens into a fairly large living room area, with the kitchen area located in the rear of the house. The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor. There is a third small room on the second floor as well, great for an office or extra storage! Central A/C and Laundry! This house is in close proximity to Drexel University and Spring Garden Bridge.

Available 9/1 for a move in.

To find out more information, and to schedule an appointment to view the apartment, please contact New Age Realty Group’s leasing office at (215)-387-1002.



