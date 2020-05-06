All apartments in Philadelphia
421 N. Napa Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

421 N. Napa Street

421 North Napa Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 North Napa Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 N. Napa Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
421 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 Two bedroom w/ den home at 421 N. Napa Street - This is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom house located on the 400 block of North Napa Street. Napa Street is situated between Hamilton Street and Spring Garden Street, and between 32nd Street . There is wall to wall carpet throughout. This house opens into a fairly large living room area, with the kitchen area located in the rear of the house. The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor. There is a third small room on the second floor as well, great for an office or extra storage! Central A/C and Laundry! This house is in close proximity to Drexel University and Spring Garden Bridge.
Available 9/1 for a move in.
To find out more information, and to schedule an appointment to view the apartment, please contact New Age Realty Group’s leasing office at (215)-387-1002.

(RLNE2175541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N. Napa Street have any available units?
421 N. Napa Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 N. Napa Street have?
Some of 421 N. Napa Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N. Napa Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 N. Napa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N. Napa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 N. Napa Street is pet friendly.
Does 421 N. Napa Street offer parking?
No, 421 N. Napa Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 N. Napa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 N. Napa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N. Napa Street have a pool?
No, 421 N. Napa Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 N. Napa Street have accessible units?
No, 421 N. Napa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N. Napa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 N. Napa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
