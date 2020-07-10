All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

4200 PINE

4200 Pine Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

4200 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to 4200 Pine where location, and style meet! This gated condo building offers privacy in a location that makes sense! Walking distance to most of the surrounding amenities, and best of all there is assigned parking! Unit 501 is located on the top floor of this condo building, and is a corner unit for added privacy. This unit is outfitted with modern aesthetics and offers a sleek look. Washer and dryer are in unit, and there is also a bonus storage space included in your rent. The only utilities that you will be responsible for are electric, and cable, the rest are taken care of. One assigned parking space is found in the gated parking lot for extra security and convenience. Easy application available online through MySmartMove Transunion. If you have already filled one out within the last month please feel free to submit those results.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 PINE have any available units?
4200 PINE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4200 PINE currently offering any rent specials?
4200 PINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 PINE pet-friendly?
No, 4200 PINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4200 PINE offer parking?
Yes, 4200 PINE offers parking.
Does 4200 PINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 PINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 PINE have a pool?
No, 4200 PINE does not have a pool.
Does 4200 PINE have accessible units?
No, 4200 PINE does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 PINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 PINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 PINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 PINE does not have units with air conditioning.
