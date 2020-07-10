Amenities

in unit laundry parking elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking

Welcome to 4200 Pine where location, and style meet! This gated condo building offers privacy in a location that makes sense! Walking distance to most of the surrounding amenities, and best of all there is assigned parking! Unit 501 is located on the top floor of this condo building, and is a corner unit for added privacy. This unit is outfitted with modern aesthetics and offers a sleek look. Washer and dryer are in unit, and there is also a bonus storage space included in your rent. The only utilities that you will be responsible for are electric, and cable, the rest are taken care of. One assigned parking space is found in the gated parking lot for extra security and convenience. Easy application available online through MySmartMove Transunion. If you have already filled one out within the last month please feel free to submit those results.