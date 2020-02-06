409 W Porter St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman!

Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name. A short 2-minute drive gives you access to the Delaware rivers along with all the trail and piers for a stroll in the afternoon, fishing, or just people watching. You can practically hear the Eagles and Phillies play. Easy access to all the sporting events and concerts. The best secret about this location is lots of street parking. There is a public parking lot across the street and plenty of street parking so you don't have to drive endlessly every night to look for parking. Good luck with your search and stay safe.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Washer/Dryer In-unit

- Cats Allowed w/ $300 Deposit & $50 pet rent

- Dogs and Other Pets Case by Case

- Private Back Patio

- 2,000 Sq Ft

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- 1 Bedroom is Conjoined (with Lock)

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- Gas Range



Available Now!



(RLNE5827470)