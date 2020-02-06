All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
409 W Porter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
409 W Porter St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

409 W Porter St

409 West Porter Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Whitman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman!
Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name. A short 2-minute drive gives you access to the Delaware rivers along with all the trail and piers for a stroll in the afternoon, fishing, or just people watching. You can practically hear the Eagles and Phillies play. Easy access to all the sporting events and concerts. The best secret about this location is lots of street parking. There is a public parking lot across the street and plenty of street parking so you don't have to drive endlessly every night to look for parking. Good luck with your search and stay safe.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Cats Allowed w/ $300 Deposit & $50 pet rent
- Dogs and Other Pets Case by Case
- Private Back Patio
- 2,000 Sq Ft
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- 1 Bedroom is Conjoined (with Lock)
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Gas Range

Available Now!

(RLNE5827470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 409 W Porter St have any available units?
409 W Porter St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W Porter St have?
Some of 409 W Porter St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W Porter St currently offering any rent specials?
409 W Porter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W Porter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W Porter St is pet friendly.
Does 409 W Porter St offer parking?
Yes, 409 W Porter St does offer parking.
Does 409 W Porter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 W Porter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W Porter St have a pool?
No, 409 W Porter St does not have a pool.
Does 409 W Porter St have accessible units?
No, 409 W Porter St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W Porter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W Porter St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University