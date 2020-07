Amenities

This 3 bedroom / 1 bath row in the Wissahickon section of Roxborough features plenty of living space including a large living and dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen. There is a full basement that can be used as extra storage. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch in the warm summer evenings as well as a yard and patio in the back for entertaining or out door dining. Close to the shops and dining of Main Street Manayunk. Minutes from Center City Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Close to transportation and major highways. Tenant responsible for: Electric; Gas; Heat; Water; Lawn & Shrubbery; Snow Removal; Trash; Cable/Internet/Phone