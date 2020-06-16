All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
406 N 38th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

406 N 38th St

406 North 38th Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
Location

406 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 406 N 38th St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
406 N 38th St Available 09/01/20 406 N 38th Street- 5 Bedroom House Close to Drexel University with Backyard! - Spacious 5 bedroom house in the Powelton Village area of University City. The first floor features 1 bedroom, living room, and an updated kitchen with dishwasher. The backyard is paved and fenced in- perfect for bbqs! The second floor features the two full bathrooms, laundry and 2 bedrooms. The top floor has the last 2 bedrooms. Unfinished basement for storage. Located in close proximity to UPenn, USciences and Drexel Universities and The Philadelphia Museum of Art! Catch the Market-Frankford Line for an easy commute into Center City.
Available 9/1
Laundry In-Unit
Tenants Responsible for All Utilities
Pets Allowed with Refundable Pet Deposit $300 Cat $500 Dog- Upon Owner Aproval
Contact New Age Realty Group for a Showing 215-387-1002 Press 2 for Leasing
*Video available upon request*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N 38th St have any available units?
406 N 38th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 N 38th St have?
Some of 406 N 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
406 N 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 N 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 406 N 38th St offer parking?
No, 406 N 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 406 N 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 N 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N 38th St have a pool?
No, 406 N 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 406 N 38th St have accessible units?
No, 406 N 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 N 38th St has units with dishwashers.
