Amenities
406 N 38th St Available 09/01/20 406 N 38th Street- 5 Bedroom House Close to Drexel University with Backyard! - Spacious 5 bedroom house in the Powelton Village area of University City. The first floor features 1 bedroom, living room, and an updated kitchen with dishwasher. The backyard is paved and fenced in- perfect for bbqs! The second floor features the two full bathrooms, laundry and 2 bedrooms. The top floor has the last 2 bedrooms. Unfinished basement for storage. Located in close proximity to UPenn, USciences and Drexel Universities and The Philadelphia Museum of Art! Catch the Market-Frankford Line for an easy commute into Center City.
Available 9/1
Laundry In-Unit
Tenants Responsible for All Utilities
Pets Allowed with Refundable Pet Deposit $300 Cat $500 Dog- Upon Owner Aproval
Contact New Age Realty Group for a Showing 215-387-1002 Press 2 for Leasing
*Video available upon request*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997801)