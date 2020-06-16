Amenities

406 N 38th St Available 09/01/20 406 N 38th Street- 5 Bedroom House Close to Drexel University with Backyard! - Spacious 5 bedroom house in the Powelton Village area of University City. The first floor features 1 bedroom, living room, and an updated kitchen with dishwasher. The backyard is paved and fenced in- perfect for bbqs! The second floor features the two full bathrooms, laundry and 2 bedrooms. The top floor has the last 2 bedrooms. Unfinished basement for storage. Located in close proximity to UPenn, USciences and Drexel Universities and The Philadelphia Museum of Art! Catch the Market-Frankford Line for an easy commute into Center City.

Available 9/1

Laundry In-Unit

Tenants Responsible for All Utilities

Pets Allowed with Refundable Pet Deposit $300 Cat $500 Dog- Upon Owner Aproval

Contact New Age Realty Group for a Showing 215-387-1002 Press 2 for Leasing

No Pets Allowed



