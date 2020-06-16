4043 SANSOM STREET

Amenities

Spacious, updated 5-bedroom 3 full bath home with large rear yard for rent. South facing for excellent light. 1st floor has big living room, 2nd social room (or dining room), nice kitchen with full stainless appliance package, very big rear yard. Full bath. 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms and full bath. 3rd floor with 2 bedrooms and full bath. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer. 97 WalkScore. 92 TransitScore. 98 BikeScore. Walk to Penn, Drexel, hospitals, and everything in University City. Easily accessible to Center city. Tenants pay gas and electric; Landlord pays water.