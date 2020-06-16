All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

4043 SANSOM STREET

4043 Sansom Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

4043 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, updated 5-bedroom 3 full bath home with large rear yard for rent. South facing for excellent light. 1st floor has big living room, 2nd social room (or dining room), nice kitchen with full stainless appliance package, very big rear yard. Full bath. 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms and full bath. 3rd floor with 2 bedrooms and full bath. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer. 97 WalkScore. 92 TransitScore. 98 BikeScore. Walk to Penn, Drexel, hospitals, and everything in University City. Easily accessible to Center city. Tenants pay gas and electric; Landlord pays water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 SANSOM STREET have any available units?
4043 SANSOM STREET has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 SANSOM STREET have?
Some of 4043 SANSOM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 SANSOM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4043 SANSOM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 SANSOM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4043 SANSOM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4043 SANSOM STREET offer parking?
No, 4043 SANSOM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4043 SANSOM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4043 SANSOM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 SANSOM STREET have a pool?
No, 4043 SANSOM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4043 SANSOM STREET have accessible units?
No, 4043 SANSOM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 SANSOM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 SANSOM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
