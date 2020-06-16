All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE

4 Leverington Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 23052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautifully bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit featuring historic details, hardwood floors throughout, exposed beams, high ceilings, enormous industrial sized windows and modern amenities. The fully updated kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher and microwave, plus garbage disposal. The full bathroom includes tub/shower and granite vanity. The bedroom is bright, spacious and includes a closet! You control air conditioning and heating with energy efficient mini split systems and ceiling fans. Enjoy direct access to the biking/hiking river trail and the convenience of walking down Main Street for all the best entertainment Manayunk has to offer.*Small pets permitted with owner approval plus $350 nonrefundable pet deposit*2 pet maximum*Off-street parking available for an additional $100/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity