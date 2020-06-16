4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautifully bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit featuring historic details, hardwood floors throughout, exposed beams, high ceilings, enormous industrial sized windows and modern amenities. The fully updated kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher and microwave, plus garbage disposal. The full bathroom includes tub/shower and granite vanity. The bedroom is bright, spacious and includes a closet! You control air conditioning and heating with energy efficient mini split systems and ceiling fans. Enjoy direct access to the biking/hiking river trail and the convenience of walking down Main Street for all the best entertainment Manayunk has to offer.*Small pets permitted with owner approval plus $350 nonrefundable pet deposit*2 pet maximum*Off-street parking available for an additional $100/month