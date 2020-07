Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated in 2017. Open space studio with 2 sides of windows. plenty of sunlight. There are only 2 units in the building. this unit is on the 2nd floor; another unit on the 3rd floor. Laundry in the unit. AC/heating is on ductless Mini-split highly efficient. Cookin and dryer are on gas; the rest is on electric. This unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops, microwave and disposal. Tenants pay gas and peco and the landlord pays water. Virtual tours and applications first, physical viewing can be scheduled afterward. The listing agent is the owner.