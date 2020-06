Amenities

Newly updated 3 bedroom home for rent in the Tioga/Nicetown section of Philadelphia just waiting for you to move right in! Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor of this beautiful home full of natural light. First floor features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with new appliances and tile flooring. Past kitchen is a mudroom with laundry hook ups and utility sink. Rear of property features fenced in yard. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and updated bathroom. Close proximity to public transportation and major roadways. First, last and one month security deposit required for move in.