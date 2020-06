Amenities

For Rent: First floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Recently renovated two bedrooms and finished front porch, new kitchen, living room and new bathroom, has full basement, can be finished for your requirement. All new hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Newer updated kitchen with new cabinets and new countertops . Freshly painted. Ready to move in condition. Please FOLLOW COVID-19 STATE GUIDE LINE. Seller may provide washer and dryer on tenant request.