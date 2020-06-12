All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:18 AM

3600 CONSHOHOCKEN AVENUE

3600 Conshohocken Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

3600 Conshohocken Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo unit available for rent in a well kept, highly desired, high rise building located just minutes from City Ave. Enjoy the amazing view of fairmount park as you sit on the spacious balcony. Condo comes equipped with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ample kitchen and bathroom counter space, 24 hour front desk service, in unit washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE ARE INCLUDED! Free parking is available on a first come-first served basis. In-house gym and pool are both available for an additional monthly cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

