3600 CONSHOHOCKEN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo unit available for rent in a well kept, highly desired, high rise building located just minutes from City Ave. Enjoy the amazing view of fairmount park as you sit on the spacious balcony. Condo comes equipped with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ample kitchen and bathroom counter space, 24 hour front desk service, in unit washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE ARE INCLUDED! Free parking is available on a first come-first served basis. In-house gym and pool are both available for an additional monthly cost.