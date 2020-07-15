3413 CRESSON STREET

Amenities

East Falls 1 bedroom apartment with central air, dishwasher and hardwood floors available for immediate move in. Spacious, open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen. Unit is located on the ground floor. Large bedroom with oversized closet. Personal storage locker in basement for each unit. Laundry in the building. Assigned space off street parking! Less than one block from East Falls train station - simple commute to Center City. Convenient to Jefferson/Philadelphia University, Kelly Drive, Drexel College of Medicine, City Ave and Main Street Manayunk. Cat friendly building - no pet deposit or fee. Heat, gas, water/sewer fee included in rent. Tenant only pays electric. Contact listing agent for applications and showings. Good credit required. Video tour coming soon. Photos are from similar unit - finishes may vary slightly.