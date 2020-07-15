All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

3413 CRESSON STREET

3413 Cresson Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

3413 Cresson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
East Falls 1 bedroom apartment with central air, dishwasher and hardwood floors available for immediate move in. Spacious, open-concept living room/dining room/kitchen. Unit is located on the ground floor. Large bedroom with oversized closet. Personal storage locker in basement for each unit. Laundry in the building. Assigned space off street parking! Less than one block from East Falls train station - simple commute to Center City. Convenient to Jefferson/Philadelphia University, Kelly Drive, Drexel College of Medicine, City Ave and Main Street Manayunk. Cat friendly building - no pet deposit or fee. Heat, gas, water/sewer fee included in rent. Tenant only pays electric. Contact listing agent for applications and showings. Good credit required. Video tour coming soon. Photos are from similar unit - finishes may vary slightly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 CRESSON STREET have any available units?
3413 CRESSON STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 CRESSON STREET have?
Some of 3413 CRESSON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 CRESSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3413 CRESSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 CRESSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 CRESSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3413 CRESSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3413 CRESSON STREET offers parking.
Does 3413 CRESSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 CRESSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 CRESSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3413 CRESSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3413 CRESSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3413 CRESSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 CRESSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 CRESSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
