340 N Sloan St Available 09/01/20 Modern home available in Powelton Village! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house close to Penn Medical Center, U. Penn, Drexel U. and much more! The first floor consists of a front living room with powder room and back kitchen/dining area. The updated kitchen has a dishwasher. There is also a large backyard - great for relaxing in the warm weather! Both bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second floor.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



