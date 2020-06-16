Amenities

3235 Powelton Avenue Available 09/01/20 Bi-level 4 bedroom apartment at 3235 Powelton Ave - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom bi-level apartment located very close to Drexel University! There are hardwood floors throughout with the exception of tile in the kitchen and first floor bedroom. There is a nice sized closet in each bedroom as well as in the upstairs hallway. Laundry is available in this unit. Close to Drexel, UPenn, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, I-76, Ben Franklin Parkway, and many shops and restaurants.

Cats are allowed with a pet deposit - no dogs.

Tenant pays electric, heat, and hot water

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002



No Dogs Allowed



