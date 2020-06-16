All apartments in Philadelphia
3235 Powelton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3235 Powelton Avenue

3235 Powelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3235 Powelton Avenue Available 09/01/20 Bi-level 4 bedroom apartment at 3235 Powelton Ave - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom bi-level apartment located very close to Drexel University! There are hardwood floors throughout with the exception of tile in the kitchen and first floor bedroom. There is a nice sized closet in each bedroom as well as in the upstairs hallway. Laundry is available in this unit. Close to Drexel, UPenn, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, I-76, Ben Franklin Parkway, and many shops and restaurants.
Available 9/1
Cats are allowed with a pet deposit - no dogs.
Tenant pays electric, heat, and hot water
To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2178759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have any available units?
3235 Powelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3235 Powelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Powelton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Powelton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Powelton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Powelton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Powelton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
