SPACIOUS Overbook 4 bed 1.5 bath Home Available NOW - Available now, at 321 N. 63rd St., located in the Overbook section of West Philadelphia, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This spacious home features 4 beds, and 1.5 bathrooms. The large kitchen has tile flooring, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room! Tons of storage room through out. Applications available online at tcsmgt.com. No PAR apps.



