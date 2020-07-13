309 ARCH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Welcome home to your bright, gorgeous, and spacious Old City loft. Here, the charm of its historic Philadelphia neighborhood is complemented by the loft~s contemperary design. The building that houses your loft is a renovated Hoopskirt factory. The factory~s original freight elevator was actually converted into a stylish office nook by the previous owners. Oversized windows with city views, skyward high-ceilings, exposed brick walls and overhead beams, and beautiful, original pinewood floors come together to create an ideal, modern open-concept living space. The kitchen features granite countertops with marble finishes and SS appliances. The bathroom features a vessel sink. There is a washer and dryer in-unit as well as more than enough closet and storage space. The two bedrooms, like the living area, are incredibly spacious and filled with sunlight.This bright beauty is right in the heart of one of the best Center City neighborhoods. With a Walk Score of 99, this location is a walker~s paradise. Everything you could need and want is easily accessible without a vehicle. Your new home is just steps away from public transportation, expressways, bridges, fine dining, local boutiques, art galleries, parks, and historical sites. Your neighbor, the Betsy Ross House, will be just less a block away.