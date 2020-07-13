All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

309 ARCH STREET

309 Arch Street · (610) 613-7750
Location

309 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome home to your bright, gorgeous, and spacious Old City loft. Here, the charm of its historic Philadelphia neighborhood is complemented by the loft~s contemperary design. The building that houses your loft is a renovated Hoopskirt factory. The factory~s original freight elevator was actually converted into a stylish office nook by the previous owners. Oversized windows with city views, skyward high-ceilings, exposed brick walls and overhead beams, and beautiful, original pinewood floors come together to create an ideal, modern open-concept living space. The kitchen features granite countertops with marble finishes and SS appliances. The bathroom features a vessel sink. There is a washer and dryer in-unit as well as more than enough closet and storage space. The two bedrooms, like the living area, are incredibly spacious and filled with sunlight.This bright beauty is right in the heart of one of the best Center City neighborhoods. With a Walk Score of 99, this location is a walker~s paradise. Everything you could need and want is easily accessible without a vehicle. Your new home is just steps away from public transportation, expressways, bridges, fine dining, local boutiques, art galleries, parks, and historical sites. Your neighbor, the Betsy Ross House, will be just less a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 ARCH STREET have any available units?
309 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 309 ARCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
309 ARCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 309 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 309 ARCH STREET offer parking?
No, 309 ARCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 309 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 ARCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 309 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 309 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 309 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 309 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
