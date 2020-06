Amenities

Hurry, now available is this beautiful Old City studio at 301 Race. 550 square feet with a functional kitchen, spacious bathroom, and hardwood throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. Wireworks is a beautiful elevator building with renovated common areas, and separate bike storage! This building is in walking distance to restaurants, shopping, galleries, markets, public transportation and gives you easy access to highways & major arteries for those commuting. Come check it out today!