300 BYBERRY ROAD

Beautiful one bedroom, one bath upper floor condo in Stonebridge Estates. Living room with new sliding glass door to balcony, all new windows, hardwood floor, nice kitchen. Convenience location just steps to the train to Center City Philadelphia with connections to New York and Washington. Close to shopping and major roads. Condo fee includes water, sewer, snow and trash removal, exterior maintenance. Common areas include a nicely furnished lobby, meeting room, fitness center and party/meeting room. Each level has a common laundry room. Section8 is Welcome!