Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:41 PM

300 BYBERRY ROAD

300 Byberry Road · (267) 968-4250
Location

300 Byberry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
Beautiful one bedroom, one bath upper floor condo in Stonebridge Estates. Living room with new sliding glass door to balcony, all new windows, hardwood floor, nice kitchen. Convenience location just steps to the train to Center City Philadelphia with connections to New York and Washington. Close to shopping and major roads. Condo fee includes water, sewer, snow and trash removal, exterior maintenance. Common areas include a nicely furnished lobby, meeting room, fitness center and party/meeting room. Each level has a common laundry room. Section8 is Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have any available units?
300 BYBERRY ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 300 BYBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 BYBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
300 BYBERRY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 BYBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 300 BYBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD offer parking?
No, 300 BYBERRY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 BYBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 300 BYBERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 300 BYBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 300 BYBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 BYBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
