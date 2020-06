Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walkthrough tour - https://youtu.be/R5Lwtsb2UCw - 3 story, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment located just steps from the Wissahickon Train Station. The first floor is an open living room and brand new kitchen with granite counters (installed this week) and stainless steel appliances. The second floor and third floor each feature one bedroom and one full bathroom. Each bedroom has closet space and new carpet. The basement has plenty of storage and a washer and dryer. Available now. Tenants pay all utilities. Some pets ok with approval and pet fee.