Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

2630 ELLSWORTH STREET

2630 Ellsworth Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2630 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

A gorgeous new construction unit in Grays Ferry, with parking! This beautiful unit includes desirable finishes and features throughout, including hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and large windows for ample natural light. The main floor includes an open, spacious living and dining area that naturally lead to a fabulous kitchen, complete with stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz counters and stylish cabinetry. Continue through and discover the main floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom for your comfort and convenience. Downstairs reveals two lovely bedrooms with ample closet space and en-suite bathrooms, along with laundry for your comfort and convenience. Found close to shopping, public transportation, major roadways and more, this is one you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have any available units?
2630 ELLSWORTH STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have?
Some of 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2630 ELLSWORTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
